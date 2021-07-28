Hamilton new COVID case count at 19

Hamilton is reporting an increase in new COVID cases of 19. There is also a new outbreak at the Meat Factory involving four staff, bringing the total number of outbreaks to six. The increase in cases has not affected hospitalization levels so far. Hamilton is reporting 19 hospitalized COVID patients-down from 25 on Tuesday. Halton reported seven cases and four hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported by either health unit.

Ontario is reporting 158 cases of COVID19 and four deaths. Over 20,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 7.7 percent. There were 25 new cases in Toronto, 19 in York Region,16 in Waterloo Region and 13 in Durham Region. There are now close to 8.8 million residents fully vaccinated.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,204,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 94,116 doses administered yesterday.