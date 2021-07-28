Canada reaches vaccine sufficiency weeks ahead of schedule
The latest report from the federal vaccine task force says Canada has now secured enough COVID vaccine to provide two doses for every man woman and child in Canada. Approval is still pending for a vaccine for kids under 12. The federal stockpile at present totals nearly 8 million doses. The government has already distributed 58 million doses of vaccine and Ontario has accounted for 23 Million of that amount.
Ontario is still set to receive another 4.5 million Pfizer doses over the next four weeks, as vaccination rates have fallen below 100,000 per day. Most local health units have thrown open the doors for walk-ins in an effort to get the population more fully vaccinated. The province of Ontario has been sending mobile pop-up clinics into Hamilton and other areas where vaccination counts are the lowest.