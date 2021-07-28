Another mysterious travel exclusion for Canadians
Canadians have been scratching their heads about the asymmetrical opening of the Canada-US border for fully vaccinated residents, and now Britain has implemented a travel measure that excludes Canadians. A UK government news release states: “passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the EMA and FDA in Europe and the USA will be able to travel to England from amber countries without having to quarantine on arrival from 4am 2 August.” In other words travellers from the US, which has a lower vaccination rate and a higher outbreak rate than Canada will be allowed to skip the quarantine requirements when entering the UK, but Canadians will still have to quarantine at home or in the place they’re staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or after their eighth day in England.
Last week Canada announced that fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Canada for non-essential reasons but at this point the border is still closed to Canadians traveling for leisure or other non essential reasons.