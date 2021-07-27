Province reports 129 new COVID cases as vaccination rates continue to slow

Ontario is reporting 129 cases of COVID19 and five deaths. Over 13,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 37 new cases in Toronto and 22 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,110,428 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 92,035 doses administered yesterday, as vaccination rate continue to sputter in Ontario. 8.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

Monday, Hamilton public Health reported 31 new COVID cases since last Friday. There were no new fatalities. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 13. There are 116 active cases in Hamilton-an increase of five since Friday. There are 25 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals-a decrease of four from Friday. Halton public health reported 14 new cases. since last Friday and one additional death. The outbreak at the Villages of Tansley Woods has claimed six lives.