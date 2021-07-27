Hayley Verrall inducted into the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Hall of Fame

Hayley Verrall , the Burlington country singer/songwriter was named the 2020 inductee to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Hall of Fame Tuesday.

“Being inducted into the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Hall of Fame is an unbelievable feeling. I am so grateful for the ongoing support that both BPAC and Burlington have provided to me and my music.” Said Hayley Verrall. “I feel completely blessed to be a Burlington artist and am ecstatic that BPAC recognizes my worth as such.”

Verrall has etched out a spot in the country music community and opening shows for well-known Canadian acts such as Burton Cummings, Dan Hill, Gil Grand, and Ryan Langdon.

A frequent performer in Burlington, Verrall has made the BPAC home. She was part of the BPAC’s Live and Local Series in 2019 and has performed in the BPAC lobby at pre-show events.

When it comes to representing her hometown, Verrall wears her Burlington pride on her sleeve, having written a song called Burlington, which she performs often, especially close to home. She performs often at festivals in the community like Culture Days, One Burlington, Doors Open, and the Burlington Sound of Music Festival, as well as fundraisers small and large organizations alike. Her passion project is her Singing for Smiles program in which she sings classic country music at seniors’ residences and retirement homes.

“Hayley’s record speaks for itself. She has been and continues to be a recognizable fixture in Burlington’s arts community,” said Angela Siracusa, who nominated Verrall for the BPAC Hall of Fame. “Her voice is distinct and her artistry is unique. Hayley represents her community wherever she goes, not just with her music, but with her lifestyle. She has always been giving of herself and has contributed to the arts community without question.”

Hayley is now putting her own groove in new country music. Influenced by roots artists like Shania Twain and Dolly Parton and contemporary artists like Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, Hayley’s music dives into real life with clear, meaningful lyrics complemented by fun, catchy melodies. Her latest single Dance Around It won a Josie Music Weekly Recognition Award one week after its release and hit #1 on the Country Thunder International and North American Charts just weeks after release. It hit the #1 spot on the Canadian Indie Country Countdown on January 23, 2021 and has been spinning on CBC Country 171 on SiriusXM radio since November, 2020.