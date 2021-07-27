Hamilton now has five COVID outbreaks

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 11 new COVID cases and one death. Hospitalizations remained at 25. The outbreak at Canadian Pacific Rail on Gage Avenue is declared over, but there were two new outbreaks declared—one at Dynamite Clothing Sore – Lime Ridge Mall involving two staff members and another at Stoney Creek Glass also involving two staff. With the ongoing outbreaks at Arbour Creek Long Term Care, St. Joseph’s Villa and the Salvation Army, Hamilton has five active outbreaks

Halton is reporting six cases and only four hospitalizations. The Villages at Tansley Woods confirmed that there was one COVID fatality over the weekend. The Long Term Care facility says there are only five actives cases there at present.

Ontario is reporting 129 cases of COVID19 and five deaths. Over 13,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 37 new cases in Toronto and 22 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,110,428 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 92,035 doses administered yesterday, as vaccination rate continue to sputter in Ontario. 8.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.