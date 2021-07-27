Some of the behind-the-scenes work that went into Mondays GO Transit announcement

Monday’s announcement of all-day GO train service from the West Harbour GO Station, was made possible by some extensive construction work that has been going on for several years to close a final, critical link to the GO system. Metrolinx owns its own track from Toronto Union to Aldershot. From there to Hamilton it is necessary to pass through the Bayview Junction which is where the Niagara rail lines converge with the Windsor-Montreal lines. It is one of the most congested rail junction in Canada, serving Freight trains, VIA rail and GO Transit. Busy Bayview Junction, where several rail lines converge

Metrolinx has been working with rail corridor owners, CN, on extensive grading and installation of track and signals along the section of the rail corridor that runs parallel to York Boulevard, in Hamilton, and curves around Burlington Bay.

Grading and fill needed to create room for a dedicated GO track

Thousands of cubic metres of soil have been moved to create enough space for the new infrastructure.

All of this work has been done in preparation for a staged process of tying new systems or infrastructure into the existing network.

In this case, a new mainline track that runs through the area has been connected into existing track and signals infrastructure. GO Transit and CN will gain operational flexibility with this infrastructure in place, as well as potential opportunities for more service to run through the area in the future. A GO train heading to the Downtown GO centre. Trains to the West Harbour are on the far side of Highway 403

Aside from putting the new infrastructure into the ground, a lot of this work takes place ‘behind the scenes’ – inside signal bungalows where new signal systems are connected and software is uploaded. Signal controls installed to manage all the train movements through Bayview Junction John Street Bridge replaced with a wider structure to allow for new trackage to Stoney Creek

Another piece of the puzzle was installing a new, wider John Street Bridge to allow additional tracks to be installed to service the Confederation station in Stoney Creek, which in turn will lead to more frequent service to Niagara.