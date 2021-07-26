Hamilton added 31 COVID cases over the weekend

Hamilton public Health is reporting 31 new COVID cases since last Friday. There were no new fatalities. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 13. There are 116 active cases in Hamilton-an increase of five since Friday. There are 25 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals-a decrease of four from Friday. Halton public health reports 14 new cases. Since last Friday and one additional death. The outbreak at the Villages of Tansley Woods has claimed six lives.

Ontario is reporting 119 cases of COVID19 and three deaths. Over 11,900 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.0 percent. Locally, there are 22 new cases in Toronto, 14 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Peel Region.

Vaccination rates continue to drop. Yesterday the province administered only 66,000 doses of vaccine—the lowest single-day total since May 3rd.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,018,393 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now 8,625,932.