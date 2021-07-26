Halton ramping up vaccination program

Halton Region Public Health is encouraging all residents 12 years of age and up to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible in order to gain full protection against COVID-19 and help prevent a fourth wave in the Fall.

There are many ways to get first and second doses in Halton:

Walk-in vaccinations now available at Gary Allan Learning Centre clinic (3250 New Street in Burlington. Daily, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for individuals 18+.

More clinic options in Milton – appointments can now be booked online for the St. Francis Xavier Secondary School clinic – appointments available in July!

Quickly and easily book online at one of Halton’s community clinics, located across Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville – appointments available in July and early August!

All residents are eligible to get a second dose at a minimum 28 days. Anyone who has appointments booked in September and October, are urged to reschedule to an earlier date as soon as possible.

Same day or “last minute” appointments available based on cancellations. Anyone with a booked appointment can check daily.

For more information on how and where to book a vaccination click here.

More than 100 Pharmacies in Halton are offering walk-in or booked appointments.

Select Primary Care Offices are offering booked appointments.

“We are in a race against COVID-19 and its variants. We need to get everyone fully vaccinated to avoid a fourth wave in the Fall,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

As of Friday, July 23, 2021, 725,993 doses have been administered in Halton, which includes 400,795 first doses and 325,198 second doses. This represents 81 per cent of Halton’s population aged 12 and up who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62 per cent who have received both doses. Our vaccination status dashboard is updated Monday to Friday between 12 and 2 p.m. Please click here to view the full dashboard.