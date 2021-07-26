All day GO train service coming to Hamilton this summer

The West Harbour GO station will be a white elephant no more.

Starting Aug. 7, Metrolinx is launching hourly, all-day service between West Harbour GO in Hamilton and Toronto’s Union Station 7 days a week.

This marks the first time ever that all-day GO train service will go into and out of Hamilton. Up until now the train service out of West Harbour and the Hamilton GO Centre has been rush-hour only.

GO officials also announced that the added train service will have no effect on the popular non-stop express bus service connecting Hamilton with the Union bus terminal.

Metrolinx is also reintroducing two morning eastbound trips from Hamilton GO Centre to Union Station and two afternoon westbound trips from Union Station back to Hamilton GO Centre.

Hamilton customers will save about 20 minutes by boarding at West Harbour GO rather than taking the GO bus to Aldershot GO to catch the train.

“We’re so pleased to be able to offer more GO train service to transit riders in Hamilton,” said Phil Verster, Metrolinx President and CEO.

He explained that GO only owns its own tracks from Toronto to Aldershot and is working to extend its dedicated tracks through the Bayview Junction to West Harbour and eventually to Stoney Creek.

Verster says the new service represents an increase from 40 trips per week (pre-COVID) to a total of 250 trips per week to and from West Harbour, which is over 6 times more trips per week. He says Hamilton customers will also save about 20 minutes by getting on the GO at West Harbour rather than taking the GO bus to Aldershot GO to catch the train.

Hamilton East Stoney Creek MPP Bob Bratina, who has long championed the West Harbour GO station and all-day GO service was delighted with the announcement.

28 new weekday trips to and from West Harbour GO

Reinstating two weekday morning trips to Union Station and two afternoon trips back to West Harbour GO

The first weekday trip out of West Harbour GO is 5:13 a.m. – last train is 10:13 p.m.

Weekday service from Union Station to West Harbour GO starts at 6:45 a.m. with the last westbound train at 11:45 p.m.

35 new weekend trips to and from West Harbour GO

Hourly weekend trips to Union start at 8:13 a.m. with the last train at 11:13 p.m.

Westbound trips from Union Station start at 6:45 a.m. with the last trip at 12:45 a.m.