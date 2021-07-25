The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Province reports 172 new COVID cases, 11 in Hamilton
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Province reports 172 new COVID cases, 11 in Hamilton

by
July 25, 2021

Ontario is reporting 172 cases of COVID19 and five deaths. Over 13,900 tests were completed, and because of the low volume of testing, the positivity rate went up to 1.1 percent.. Locally, there are 48 new cases in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 11 in Durham Region and 11 in Hamilton and seven in Halton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,952,473 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 103,812 doses administered yesterday. More than 8.5 million residents are fully vaccinated.  Hamilton Public Health is having technical problems with its reporting dashboard but heading into the weekend reported 111 active COVIOD cases in Hamilton—up three from Thursday and the seven-day average of new cases is 12. There was no change in the four outbreaks which are still underway in Hamilton

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top