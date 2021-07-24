Popular Burlington program Fit in the Core is back at a New Location

After a one-year hiatus Fit in the Core is back! Our wildly popular free outdoor fitness classes are returning every Sunday beginning on Sunday, July 25th at a new location! In order to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, Fit in the Core will be hosted outside of the Art Gallery of Burlington in Brock Park.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Lisa-Marie Winning from Winning & Associates, IG Private Wealth Management. “I am so excited to be back as the Presenting Sponsor of Fit in The Core. “We know that health and physical health are an integral part in being able to achieve overall wellness. That’s why this initiative is so important to us and why we look forward to sponsoring it year after year.”

Now in its ninth season, Fit in the Core is a free one-hour class led by the fitness and wellness experts downtown. This series features everything from bootcamps to yoga, Pilates and even dance classes. Classes are held every Sunday from the end of July to September from 10 am to 11 am. All that is required is a mat and a water bottle.

“Fit in the Core has become one of our most popular ongoing programs downtown and we know there is high demand for outdoor events this season after we were compelled to stay inside for so long.” said Brian Dean, Executive Director of the Burlington Downtown Business Association. “We are happy to deliver this safe and rewarding experience and look forward to see our free classes brimming with the young, the old, and everyone in between enjoying the great outdoors under the expert leadership of our fitness professionals.”

The 2021 season will launch with a Full Body Burn by BENCHMARK FITNESS. Join owners Matt & Allison Arruda as they take you through a full body workout fueled with good vibes!

The full fitness schedule including class descriptions and instructors is available online at burlingtondowntown.ca.