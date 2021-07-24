Additional West Harbour GO trains expected to be announced
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, GO Transit CEO Phil Verster, Flamborough-Dundas MPP Donna Skelly and LIUNA VP Joe Mancinelli will announce improvements to GO trains service from the West Harbour station Monday. It is expected the Minister will announce hourly service all day from the James North terminal, as well as weekend service.
Currently there are only two Trains to Union station in the morning from West Harbour and two coming back in the afternoon. The addition of more frequent service has been hampered by the fact the lines are owned by CNR which operates a busy freight schedule through the corridor. GO’s plan is to eventually have its own dedicated line, but that will be expensive, and in the meantime the rail lines have to be shared. The more frequent service will be good news to commuters in Stoney Creek and West Niagara who will be able to board trains at the Centennial GO station when it is built.