Supercrawl announces August-September concert series

Supercrawl announces a special free livestream series in downtown Hamilton, supported by sponsor TD Bank Group (TD). Taking place August through September, the concert dates will showcase marquee talents in an intimate performance series, limited to just 50 attendees per event, selected by lottery, in a physically distanced seating plan inside the new Bridgeworks event space (200 Caroline St. N. at Barton St. W.). The events will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend, and available to watch on-demand for 48 hours after the concert has concluded. Angela Nethersole

Dates in the series lineup announced today are as follows:

Friday August 20: Jeremie Albino

Saturday August 21: LTtheMonk

Sunday August 22: iskwē & Tom Wilson

Sunday August 29: Luckystickz & Angela Nethersole

Saturday September 4: Bad Waitress

Friday September 10: Nuela Charles

Saturday September 11: Cadence Weapon

Sunday September 12: Catherine MacLellan

Sunday September 26: Athanase

All streaming concerts will begin at 7pm EST.

Livestream tickets will be available as of 10am EST Friday July 23 through Eventbrite. https://linktr.ee/supercrawl

Additional Supercrawl-presented events will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Events subject to change or postponement if mandated by public health authorities.