Nine new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health reported nine new COVID cases Friday, down from Thursday’s total of 17. There were no fatalities. There are 111 active COVIOD cases in Hamilton—up three from Thursday and the seven-day average of new cases is 12. There was no change in the four outbreaks which are still underway in Hamilton.

Halton reported six cases and no fatalities. The Villages at Tansley Wood reported no change in the situation there where eight residents and one staff member are testing positive. Yesterday the facility hosted a COVID vaccination clinic and 200 doses were administered to staff and patients but also to residents in the area.

Ontario is reporting 192 cases of COVID19 and one death. Nearly 19,800 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 43 new cases in Toronto, 25 in Peel Region, 18 in York Region, 18 in the Region of Waterloo and 11 in Durham Region.

Vaccinations continue to slow. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, There were 120,231 doses administered bringing the total to 18,724,400 doses. There are now nearly 8.4 million residents fully vaccinated.