Get answers to questions about COVID-19 vaccines, help with appointments tomorrow at Central Library

The rate of vaccinations in Ontario is slowing and the same applies in Hamilton. Plans are now underway to close three of Hamilton’s mass vaccination sites next month because the volume of takers has dropped off. Vaccinations will still be available through pharmacies, and two public clinics—one at the David Braley Centre across from city hall and the other at Winterberry Family Medicine, 325 Winterberry Dr., Suite 206, Hamilton

To try to get more people to vaccinate, four Vaccine Ambassadors from Hamilton Public Health Services who speak many languages are at Central Library Saturday to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines and help book appointments for first and second doses at FirstOntario Centre, which is just around the corner from the library and will remain open until August 29. The ambassadors will be available Tomorrow, Saturday July 24 10am-2pm at the York Street and Jackson Square entrances of Central Library.

Anyone ages 12 and older is welcome. Languages spoken by ambassadors at the event are: Spanish, French, Swahili, Lingala, Hindi, Arabic and English.