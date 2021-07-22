Need a reminder for license or health card renewal? We’ve got that…

Finally the Ontario government is making it easier to renew important documents by introducing the option for people to receive digital reminders – including email, text or voicemail – to renew their licence plate stickers, driver’s licences and health cards. The new service will allow Ontarians the option to receive digital reminders 30 and 60 days in advance of their renewal date.

Said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “For the first time, most Ontarians can get reminders and renew their driver’s licences, licence plate stickers and health cards without any wasted paper or time spent waiting in line. For those Ontarians who must complete their transactions in person, ServiceOntario has introduced online appointment booking for many of its busiest locations to ensure people aren’t waiting unnecessarily in lines.”

Once they receive digital reminders, Ontarians can renew their documents through ServiceOntario.ca – where over 40 transaction services are available online, 24/7.

“Our government continues to ramp up delivery of in-demand digital services and drive online uptake of ServiceOntario’s highest performing transactions,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government. “We have a plan to deliver seamless digital services and are committed to make it easier for people to interact with government online, from the comfort of home during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Signing up for digital reminders is simple and fast at Ontario.ca/Reminders. https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-serviceontario-digital-reminders

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expiry dates were extended on many products offered through ServiceOntario on March 18, 2020, including licence plate stickers, driver’s licences, health cards, and Ontario Photo Cards. As a result, the government has paused sending courtesy email and paper renewal reminders.