Hamilton COVID Case Count is 17

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 17 new cases today, bringing the number of active cases to 108—a jump of nine from Wednesday. There were no new deaths and no changes in the four outbreaks still underway. There are 34 people with COVID in Hamilton hospitals.

Halton has 10 new cases according to provincial figures. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by three to six.

Ontario is reporting 185 cases of COVID19 and seven deaths. Nearly 19,600 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 22 new cases in Grey Bruce, 18 in Toronto, 13 in Peel Region and 13 in the Region of Waterloo.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,604,169 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 125,166 doses administered yesterday. There are almost 8.3 Million fully vaccinated in Ontario.