Empowering young explorers in honour of Alex Trebek

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) and the National Geographic Society (NGS) are introducing the Trebek Initiative; a new grant-making program to support and empower emerging Canadian explorers, scientists, educators and photographers who will help ignite “a passion to preserve” in all Canadians.

RCGS and the NGS have focused long-standing collaborative efforts to create this initiative in honour of Alex Trebek.

The program will provide grants to scientists, educators, storytellers, and early-career explorers in support of expeditionary work across Canada, unveiling the unknown stories hidden from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Grant recipients will work with NGS and RCGS to potentially amplify their stories with audiences worldwide.

The late, renowned host of Jeopardy! and philanthropist had a passion for geographic literacy and supported both the RCGS (where he served as Honorary President until his passing) and the National Geographic Society.

At the time of the formation of the Trebek initiative Alex Trebek had this to say, “Geographic knowledge has never been more important than it is today, because the better we know each other, the better we can understand and accept each other. My love of geography has allowed me to be associated with two organizations I deeply admire for more than 25 years, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society and the National Geographic Society. I am humbled that these two esteemed organizations will form The Trebek Initiative to help support efforts to increase understanding of Canada’s many geographic wonders.”

Said Jean Trebek. “I am …personally heartened to see his memory and philanthropic legacy honoured in this way, particularly as a collaboration of these two geographical societies of which he was such an ardent supporter.”

The types of projects the Initiative will champion include: exploration of unique Canadian ecozones, scientific research on Canadian wildlife, wilderness or water, photographic expositions on unique Canadian geographies, or new tools to create a better understanding of our environment.

Applications have already started rolling in and will be reviewed for approval twice annually. The first applications reflect the diversity of our Canadian environment, with projects in the Arctic, Western and Eastern Canada.

For additional information about the Initiative and grant application details, please visit www.TrebekInitiative.com