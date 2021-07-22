Brilliant military career in ashes, Lt.-Gen. Dany Fortin alleges in affidavit

The National Post has obtained a copy of an affidavit filed by Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin in support of a lawsuit he is filing against the federal government calling for a judicial review of his dismissal as head of Vaccine distribution with the Public Health Agency of Canada. Fortin’s career came crashing down shortly after military police announced they had turned a 30-year-old sexual assault allegation against Fortin over to Quebec prosecutors. In his affidavit Fortin days the dismissal and the publicity surrounding it “was devastating,” adding that his military career “appears to be over.”

“The reputation I have built up over the course of three decades of service to my country has been irreparably tarnished by the decision to announce publicly and investigation into my alleged conduct, exacerbated by the fact that the announcement lacked the contest that the investigation related to a single allegation of misconduct dating back over 30 years,” the affidavit reads.

The document also cites a glowing performance report issued just days before he was fired. Fortin says he was on the verge of being promoted to the rank of Lt.-General when he was fired. One performance review, penned by Lt. Gen. Wayne Eyre referred to Fortin as “an officer of rare quality, who reflects the best the CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) has to offer in terms of institutional leadership,” adding, “promote now and place in charge of a CAF command.”

Fortin’s affidavit says his dismissal was not done by his military superiors, but on instructions from the PMO, the defence minister and the health minister. The federal government is expected to ask for dismissal of the request for a judicial review on the grounds that it should have first been filed in a military court.