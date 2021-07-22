185 new COVID cases in Ontario as vaccinations continue to drop

Ontario is reporting 185 cases of COVID19 and seven deaths. Nearly 19,600 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 22 new cases in Grey Bruce, 18 in Toronto, 13 in Peel Region and 13 in the Region of Waterloo.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,604,169 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including after only 125,166 doses were administered yesterday. There are almost 8.3 Million fully vaccinated in Ontario.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 11 new COVID cases bringing the total number of active cases to 99. There are 34 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals—up from 21 at the end of last week. There were no new outbreaks reported and no deaths.

Halton Public Health is reporting 16 new COVID cases-the highest daily count since July 3. There were no deaths. Active cases in Halton total 58. Hospitalizations sit at 9, up from 5 last week. The Villages at Tansley Woods says it has only five active cases in an outbreak that at one point had 25 cases.