Time running out: Hamilton starting to wind down the big vaccination clinics

The daily average number of people getting the COVID vaccine is dropping. In Ontario the number of vaccinations are down 27 percent from the previous week. Its a similar situation in Hamilton. As the number of people remaining to be vaccinated becomes smaller, and how they would like to be vaccinated changes, Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccine program will begin a careful and measured winding-down of large-scale mass vaccination clinics through to the end of August.

Through the summer, the next phase of Hamilton’s vaccine program will see access to a COVID-19 vaccine continue to transition to smaller clinics across the community such as at 100+ pharmacies, targeted mobile pop-up clinics, and two primary care led clinics at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre and Winterberry Family Medicine.

The planned closure of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics is as follows:

Hamilton Health Sciences COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (293 Wellington St. N) will close as of August 3, 2021.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton West 5th COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (100 West 5th St.) will close as of August 17.

FirstOntario Centre COVID-19 Vaccine clinic (101 York Blvd.) will close as of August 29, 2021.

Hamilton Public Health Services will notify all individuals who have their second dose vaccine appointments scheduled after a clinic closure via text and email with links and information on how to access an accelerated second dose. COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline Staff will also reach out by telephone to assist in these efforts. Individuals who have appointments booked after a clinic closure date are being asked to reschedule their appointment or walk-in into a local clinic offering walk-ins 28 days after their first dose to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Residents 12 years of age and older are encouraged to get their first dose and to move up their second dose, at least 28 days after their first dose, to get fully vaccinated sooner. During this transition all of Hamilton’s large-scale vaccine clinics at Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton West 5th and FirstOntario Centre, in addition to the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vaccine Clinic at the Centre on Barton, and the David Braley Health Sciences Centre Vaccine Clinic have moved to a walk-in or booked appointment model.

Find a vaccine clinic

Walk-in or book an appointment at many locations across the city. Find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you: hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.

“As our vaccine program moves into a new phase our job is far from over. With only six weeks to go until September and back to school, our vaccination efforts remain as crucial as ever. Alongside our partners from across the health care system and local community organizations, we remain committed to increasing vaccine coverage in our community using new channels of outreach and vaccine sites to connect with people who have yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and the strong protection it offers to themselves and their loved ones.”

– Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health

Over 75.3 per cent community members ages 12 and over have received at least one dose, with nearly 60 (59.8) per cent fully vaccinated.