Have your say on Burlington’s 2022 budget

Work to determine the City of Burlington’s 2022 budget is underway. As part of the annual budget process, residents and businesses are encouraged to share their feedback about the municipal services most important to them, to help inform City Council’s decision making. To share input on which services are a priority, residents are encouraged to complete an online survey at www.getinvolvedburlington.ca. All the feedback captured through the survey will be shared with Burlington City Council. The survey will remain open until Sept. 30, 2021.

Information about the parameters staff will follow in preparing the 2022 budget and some of the factors that will impact the 2022 budget are available in the 2022 Budget Framework Report (F-25-21), online at Burlington.ca/calendar.

Burlington is a City where people, nature and businesses thrive. City services may look different as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. The City's commitment to providing the community with essential services remains a priority.

Noted Joan Ford, Chief Financial Officer, “each year, through the budget process, choices are made to ensure the City services provided to residents align with the priorities in Burlington’s 2018-2022 strategic work plan, From Vision to Focus. The budget directly affects residents through the services they receive and we look forward to hearing from community members about the services that are important to them.”

Quick Facts

Key meeting dates for the 2022 budget include: Sept 22, 23, 28, and 30 City Council workshops with presentations from each City service area Nov. 3 Corporate Services, Strategy, Risk and Accountability Committee Meeting: 2022 Budget overview report Nov. 4 2022 Budget Virtual Town Hall Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 Corporate Services, Strategy, Risk and Accountability Committee Meeting: 2022 Budget review and approval Dec. 14 Meeting of Burlington City Council: City Council to consider approval of the proposed 2022 budget

