Hamilton Police make quick work of Homicide investigation

Myles Blackburn is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court today as a result of his arrest yesterday for the murder of Christopher La Rose.

Sunday at approximately 9:46a.m., Christopher La Rose was stabbed during an altercation at a motel on Queenston Road in the City of Hamilton. La Rose was found a short distance away and died as a result of the injuries he sustained. Tuesday, police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Myles Blackburn for First Degree Murder. Shortly after 6:00p.m., Myles Blackburn was arrested in the area of Ferguson Avenue South and Young Street in the City of Hamilton for the First Degree Murder of Christopher La Rose. Numerous officers from various investigative units participated in locating and arresting Blackburn.

At the time of his arrest, Myles Blackburn was in possession of a loaded handgun, and now, in addition to the murder charge, faces a raft of weapons charges.

Charges related to the handgun located on Blackburn are unrelated to the homicide and are being investigated by the Hamilton Police Guns and Gangs Unit. If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into the handgun, you are asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo 905-546-2364.

Police continue to investigate the circumstance leading up to and following this murder.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, is asked to contact Detective Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com