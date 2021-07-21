Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Alicia Toner’s new release

Award-winning Canadian musician, Alicia Toner, nationally recognized as a top Canadian songwriter, has just released her sophomore album, “Joan”.

Led by single “Jokes On Me”, the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year (2017) collaborated with well known Canadian producers Stuart Cameron (Crash Test Dummies, Matthew Good, Amanda Marshall) and Peter Fusco.

The album was written and partially recorded in Toronto, and has received widespread attention across the country including numerous features across radio, digital, and print formats. Alicia’s single, “Joke’s On Me” entered into the CIOE Top 30 Countdown at #15 and the album received a two page feature in PEI Living Magazine.

Alicia has just released her new music video for the track on July 13th 2021, which you can watch here:

About the “Joke’s On Me” Video:

The video for “Joke’s On Me” was filmed this past May at a farmhouse in Rustico, PEI that didn’t have heat, yet gracefully follows two characters in the midst of a deeply internal struggle. Both played by Toner herself, one of the characters is clearly trapped, while the other is in denial. The former theatre performer was responsible for the concept, choreography, and chaired the one person art department for the shoot. “Our DP also did lights, our production manager also did hair.”