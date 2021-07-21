Active COVID cases, hospitalizations creeping up in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 11 new COVID cases bringing the total number of active cases to 99. There are 34 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals—up from 21 at the end of last week. There were no new outbreaks reported and no deaths.

Halton Public Health is reporting 16 new COVID cases-the highest daily count since July 3. There were no deaths. Active cases in Halton total 58. Hospitalizations sit at 9, up from 5 last week. The Villages at Tansley Woods says it has only five active cases in an outbreak that at one point had 25 cases.

Ontario is reporting 135 cases of #COVID19 and four deaths. Nearly 20,800 tests were completed, for a positivity rate of 0.8 percent. Locally, there are 26 new cases in Toronto, 16 in Peel Region, 13 in Durham Region, 12 in the Region of Waterloo and 10 in Middlesex-London. Hospitalizations were listed at 139 cases.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,479,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 140,491 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents total almost 8.2 million.