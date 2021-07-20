Police trying to identify deceased man found in Chedoke Creek

Hamilton Police are seeking the assistance of the public, in identifying a body that was located in the waters of Chedoke Creek.

On Sunday shortly after 1030 a.m., members of the community contacted Hamilton Police after they located a body in the water. The body was located in the waters of Chedoke Creek, near the entrance to Kay Drage Park in the City’s west end.

At this time, police have confirmed that the body located is that of a male and it has been in the water for a few days but no longer than a week.

A post-mortem examination has occurred under the direction of the coroner and the circumstances surrounding the cause of death are still considered to be suspicious. At this time, the matter is being investigated by the Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown. The individual is described as

male/white

possibly in his 30’s

approximately 5’10”

200 lbs

short brown hair

no visible tattoos

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation, u are asked to contact Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch Staff Sergeant David Oleniuk by calling 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com