Police name suspect in Queenston Road stabbing

Two days after a fatal stabbing at a motel on Queenston Road, the Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 40-year-old man of Hamilton.

On Sunday, at approximately 9:46a.m., Christopher La Rose was stabbed during an altercation at the Red Rose motel on Queenston Road La Rose was found a short distance away and died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Hamilton Police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old, Myles Blackburn of Hamilton for First Degree Murder. Blackburn is described as being 6’4” and approximately 190 lbs. The weapon used in this attack has not been recovered and Blackburn should be considered dangerous. If seen, members of the public are encouraged not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com