COVID Hospitalizations creeping up in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases and no deaths. The number of active vases has reached 98—the highest in eight days. There has been no change in the number of active outbreaks—now sitting at four. Hospitalizations have crept up to 29-up from 21` at the end of last week.

Halton Public Health reported 14 new cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations there have increased to eight from five last week.

Ontario is reporting 127 cases of COVID19 and two deaths. More than 13,500 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 34 new cases in Toronto, 17 in the Region of Waterloo, 14 in York Region, 10 in Peel Region and 10 in Grey Bruce. There are 145 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals. Almost 133,000 vaccinations were completed for a total of over 18.3 million. Just over 8 million residents are now fully vaccinated.