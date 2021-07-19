Hamilton Police hoping video will help solve Hamilton’s 10th murder

Hamilton Police are trying to find out the events that led to the stabbing death of a Brampton man at a Queenston Road motel on Sunday. Hamilton police were called just before 10 am responding to reports of an injured male lying on the sidewalk near the Red Rose Motel at 575 Queenston Road, Hamilton. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Christopher La Rose

The victim of this murder has now been identified as, 40-year-old, Christopher La Rose of Brampton. A post mortem examination is scheduled for today in Toronto. Investigation has revealed that this incident occurred at the motel. An unidentified suspect walked into a unit in the motel, where La Rose was visiting and engaged in a physical altercation with him. La Rose was stabbed during this attack and fled on foot eastbound on Queenston Road, where he collapsed a short distance away. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police believe this to be a targeted attack and are reviewing area CCTV video in an effort to identify those people involved.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com