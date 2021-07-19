Halton Police offer safe exchange zone for finalizing online transactions

With the growing number of instances of people buying and selling online being ripped off, the Halton Regional Police Service has launched its first Buy & Sell Exchange Zone.

Many people have become victims of crimes such as robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online. The purpose of the Buy & Sell Exchange Zone is to provide a safe place for those who are buying, selling, or trading property online. Halton Police encourage residents meeting new people while finalizing online transactions, to use the Exchange Zone.

The clearly-signed Exchange Zone is situated in the visitor parking lot of our 20 Division facility, which is located at:

95 Oak Walk Drive

Oakville, Ontario L6H 0G6

Phone: 905-825-4777 ext. 2205

Police suggest for those unable to meet at the Buy & Sell Exchange Zone, to consider completing transactions in well-lit, public and popular locations to avoid being a victim of crime.

Tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange:

Complete your transaction during daytime hours only.

Use the buddy system when possible. Bring a family or friend with you, or at the very least, let someone know who you will be meeting, the time, and the location of the exchange.

To reduce the potential of falling victim to fraud, never complete a buy and sell transaction by mail.

When meeting in person, always inspect goods you wish to purchase before giving money to the seller.

Limit the amount of personal information you provide.

Stop. Pause. Think. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Additional details: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/staying-safe/buy-and-sell-exchange-zone.aspx