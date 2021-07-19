$500 Million in transit upgrades announced.

Hamilton will get its long-awaited transit maintenance and storage facility along with upgrades to shorten travel times on the A-Line to the Airport, as part of announcements made today by Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna. move The Government of Canada will contribute over $201.8 million in these projects. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $168.2 million, and the City of Hamilton is contributing over $148.8 million to these projects.

The largest of the projects funded, will be the construction of a new 60,000 square metre public transit maintenance and storage facility that will include a 30-bus maintenance area, storage for 200 conventional size buses, approximately 4000 square metres of administration space, and a four-level parking structure.

In addition, improvements to Hamilton’s bus transit network and upgrades to the City’s 16 km-long A-Line rapid transit corridor will result in a faster and more reliable public transit experience. The upgrades involve the construction of five new queue jump lines and 17 km of new sidewalks along 12 different segments of rapid transit roadway, the implementation of transit signal priority measures at various intersections, and improvements to approximately 19 transit stops along the corridor.

Included in the announcement were commitments of $200 Million to the ongoing bus replacement program. A background document indicates the funding is for compressed natural gas buses. There was no mention of E-Buses, which Minister McKenna has been announcing in other Canadian cities for the past year.

A government news release says these projects will contribute to the BLAST network.