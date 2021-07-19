13 COVID cases in Hamilton as outbreak at Arbour Creek grows

Hamilton public health is reporting 13 new COVID cases- and no deaths. The seven-day case count remains at 10, The outbreak at The Arbour Creek Long-term Care Centre now involves 15 persons-11 residents and four staff. There are now four active outbreaks in Hamilton. There are 93 active COVID cases in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health has reported eight new COVID cases and one death, believed to be from the outbreak at Tansley Woods. In its latest statement the Villages at Tansley Woods reported that only five of the original 24 cases remain active. There will be another vaccination clinic at the long-term Care facility this Thursday.

Ontario is reporting 130 cases of COVID19 and no new deaths. Nearly 11,600 tests were completed and because of the low volume of testing, the positivity rate is 1 percent. Locally, there are 18 new cases in Toronto, 17 in Peel Region, 16 in the Region of Waterloo, 10 in Grey Bruce and 10 in Middlesex-London.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,205,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 91,320 doses administered yesterday. That is the lowest single-day vaccination total since May. There are more than 7.9 million residents fully vaccinated.