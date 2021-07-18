The Bay Observer
Queenston Rd motel scene of Hamilton’s 10th Homicide
Queenston Rd motel scene of Hamilton’s 10th Homicide

July 18, 2021

Hamilton Police are investigating the 10th homicide of 2021 at the Red Rose Motel in #HamOnt. There is a heavy police presence and traffic is affected. Please avoid the area. The investigation is in the early stages and more details will be released when available.

