Pair face second-degree murder charges in Corktown death

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman from Hamilton in connection to the suspicious death of a man located in a wooded area at Carter Park.

On Friday, June 25, 2021 shortly after 10:30 a.m. Hamilton Police responded to the area of Victoria Avenue South and Young Street in Hamilton. A 38-year-old male was located in a wooded area and pronounced deceased on scene.

The death was suspicious and the Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit assumed the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Jed Anger Junior a 38-year-old man of Hamilton.

A postmortem was able to determine the cause of death, however the manner of death was unable to be determined.

Through continued investigation the Major Crime Unit has learned there was an altercation between Jed and two people in the wooded area that resulted in the Jed’s death.

Sebastian Winter, 26-year-old man of Hamilton and Breyanne Moreau, 23 of Hamilton both face charges of 2nd degree murder.

Now that charges are before the courts, investigators will not discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Major Crime Unit is not looking for any more suspects.

The investigation continues and police ask if anyone has any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com