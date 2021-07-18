Ontario reporting 177 new COVID cases. All but three at Tansley Woods were fully vaccinated

Ontario is reporting 177 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Over 14,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 33 new cases in Grey Bruce, 32 in the Region of Waterloo, 22 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,114,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 134,654 doses administered yesterday. There are now over 7.8 million residents fully vaccinated.

Hamilton public health is reporting 13 new COVID cases- and no deaths. The seven-day case count is 10, There is a new outbreak at The Arbour Creek Long \term Care Centre involving seven residents and two staff. There are now four active outbreaks in Hamilton. There are 87 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Provincial figures show Halton with two new cases. In its latest statement the Villages at Tansley Woods reported that of the21 cases it experienced, “two residents and one team member were unvaccinated. In all other cases, residents and team members were fully immunized. Those who did experience serious symptoms did have serious underlying health conditions prior to the outbreak. The majority of those affected have experienced nothing more than minor symptoms, though this fact does not diminish the need for strong Infection Prevention and Control measures, and we acknowledge the effort of the team and caregivers at Tansley Woods for their dedication in supporting residents and each other during this difficult time.”