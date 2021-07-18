Hamilton City facilities are opening up

With the move into Step 3 of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen Framework Hamilton municipal services, programming and facilities are opening up as well. Here’s a list of what facilities will be opening so far: More information will be added to the City’s website in the coming days.

City Hall

• The first and second floors of City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, July 19, 2021.

• The facility will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Residents will be able to access most services without an appointment (commissioning services, foreign pension and assessment rolls require appointments)

• All services related to Building, Planning and Growth Management remain pick up/drop off only.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Municipal Service Centres

• All Municipal Service Centres (Ancaster, Glanbrook, Stoney Creek, Dundas and Flamborough) will reopen to the public on Monday, July 19, 2021.

• The Ancaster, Glanbrook and Stoney Creek facilities will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The Dundas and Flamborough Service Centres are open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Residents will be able to access services without an appointment.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Animal Services

• The Animal Services counter at 247 Dartnall Road will reopen on Monday, July 19, 2021.

• The facility will be open to the public Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Residents will be able to access all services without an appointment.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Licensing Counters

• The Licensing counters at 77 James St (Suite 250) will reopen on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

• The facility will be open to the public on Wednesdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Residents will be able to access all services without an appointment.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Provincial Offences Administration Office

• The Provincial Offences Administration Office will reopen on Monday, July 19, 2021.

• The facility will be open to the public for counter service and court operations as approved by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Museums

• The Dundurn National Historic Site and the Hamilton Military Museum will reopen for indoor and outdoor rentals on Friday, July 16, 2021. The facility will reopen for indoor tours on August 10, 2021.

• The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will reopen for indoor and outdoor rentals on Friday, July 16, 2021. The facility will reopen for indoor tours on August 10, 2021.

• Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum, Battlefield House Museum & Park, and Ancaster Old Town Hall will reopen for outdoor rentals on Friday, July 16, 2021.

• The Tourism Hamilton Visitor Centre (Lister Block) will reopen for limited rentals on Friday, July 16, 2021. The date to return to full services at this location is to be determined.

• The Hamilton Children’s Museum, Whitehern Historic House & Garden and Griffin House remain closed due to capital project work.

Gage Park Greenhouse

• The Gage Park Greenhouse will reopen on July 24, 2021.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

Indoor & Outdoor Swimming Pools

• Outdoor swimming pools are currently open. Increased capacity at outdoor pools will be available beginning July 16, 2021.

• Indoor swimming pools will reopen on Monday, July 26, 2021.

• New lane swim model with increased capacity and tickets available.

• Registered Summer Swim Lessons are available for registration starting July 30 and resume August 9.

• Capacity limits and health screening will be in effect.

• Information on locations, hours and programming will be available at www.hamilton.ca/swimming

Seniors Centres

• Sackville Hill Senior Centre will open starting July 26, 2021 for arts, social and gym sports programming.

Additional Recreation Programming

• Indoor recreation facilities and some programming (length swims and swim clubs) will reopen on Monday, July 26, 2021.

• Pickleball reservations continue via the City’s reservation system at hamilton.ca/Pickleball (Hill Park and Confederation locations).

• The Quad Pad and Mountain Arena Skating Centre will reopen on July 16, 2021.

• Indoor dining at the Golf courses will reopen on July 21, 2021.

• Free Fitness at the Park will resume on Monday, July 26, 2021.

• For more information, visit www.hamilton.ca/Recreation

Special Events and SEAT Applications

• Small community events may proceed as of July 16, 2021 under current provincial gathering restrictions.

• Events requiring SEAT permits are now being accepted. Permits will be issued for events with dates beginning August 1, 2021.