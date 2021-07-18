Hamilton Cardinals off to a good start in IBL action

Ontario government COVID regulations allow the Hamilton Cardinals a maximum of 700 fans for their home games at Bernie Arbour Stadium.

The Redbirds are playing much better baseball than the support of about 200 to 300 spectators for their first two home dates would indicate. So a lot of Hamiltonians are missing the boat.

Friday night southpaw Chris Lazar, a first team league all-star the last time there was baseball in 2019, hurled a complete-game 4-0 shutout over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Just a week earlier Lazar had been master of all he surveyed in a 3-2 triumph over the defending champion Barrie Baycats.

In Friday’s win Lazar prevented Bay area native Sean Reilly from adding to his all-time league-leading home run total of 201.

The tornado which seriously damaged several homes in the southeast section of Barrie lasted less than a minute and didn’t prevent the Cardinals and Baycats from playing a rematch on Thursday night in Barrie, where the ballpark is located on the other side of town. Barrie won that one 8-3.

Cal Brazier, a rookie first baseman from Oshawa, homered for Hamilton in both the Thursday and Friday games.

Hamilton plays in Brantford Sunday afternoon and hosts the first-place London Majors at Bernie Arbour on Tuesday, July 20. Game time is 7:35 p.m.

Story and photo by Denis Gibbons