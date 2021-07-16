Two outdoor “stroll-in” COVID clinics coming to East Hamilton

In addition to the walk-in COVID vaccination clinics Hamilton Public Health is operating, the province will provide two outdoor “stroll-in” clinics in East Hamilton. The locations chosen will provide opportunities for vaccination in areas where uptake has been lower than in other parts of Hamilton.

Gage Park. Wednesday July 21 and Thursday July 22

On July 21 and 22, 2021, community members ages 12 and over are encouraged to “stroll-in” for a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Gage Park, 1000 Main Street East. The Ministry of Health outdoor mobile pop-up vaccine clinic will be administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days.

Viscount Montgomery School Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25

Another Ministry of Health outdoor mobile pop-up vaccine clinic will be offering first and second doses for community members 12 and over, who can walk-in on July 24 and 25, 2021, at the Viscount Montgomery Elementary School 1525 Lucerne Ave. Hours of operation will be 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Community Ambassadors will be supporting individuals from priority populations in accessing the clinics.

Both clinics will be located outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and protect themselves against the sun.

To date, Hamilton health partners have administered approximately 671,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 75.7 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 57.5 per cent having both shots. In addition, 62.8 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date and 29.9 per cent have completed their vaccine series.