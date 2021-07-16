Ontario COVID case counts remains below 200

Ontario is reporting 159 cases of COVID19 and ten deaths. Over 28,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.6 percent. Locally, there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,810,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 168,616 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents has now passed 7.5 Million.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases, but with the recoveries that have taken place the number of active cases has actually dropped from 94 to 83. There were no deaths reported and hospitalization decreased by one case to 23. There was no change in the status of the two ongoing outbreaks involving a total of 12 individuals.

Halton Public Health reported seven new cases and no deaths. There has been some improvement in the outbreak at the Villages at Tansley Woods. Schlegel Villages is reporting five active resident cases and two active team member cases—down from the 19 resident cases and two staff cases at the peak of the outbreak.