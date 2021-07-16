Its easier than ever to get that second shot

Today, the City of Hamilton is launching an outreach campaign to contact nearly 40,000 community members who have their second dose appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled on August 29, 2021, or later at one of three local large-scale vaccine clinics (FirstOntario Centre vaccine clinic, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th vaccine clinic and Hamilton Health Sciences’ Wellington Street vaccine clinic).

Text message and email communications will recommend they get their second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, at the shortened interval of at least 28 days after their first dose. Vaccine supply continues to be readily available to meet community demand.

All large-scale clinics and ArcelorMittal Dofasco employer-led vaccination clinic to offer walk-ins for second doses

Starting Monday, July 19, 2021, all members of the community ages 12+ who would like a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to walk-in into the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th vaccine clinic, the Hamilton Health Sciences’ Wellington Street vaccine clinic, or the ArcelorMittal Dofasco employer-led vaccination clinic at The Centre on Barton to complete their vaccine series. The FirstOntario Centre vaccine clinic began offering second dose walk-ins on July 15, 2021. All three large-scale clinics and the employer-led clinic continue to offer walk-ins for first doses, and booked first and second dose appointment, if community members prefer a scheduled time. Clinic locations can be found at hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine. https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-booking

Starting today, the province has entered Step Three and will remain in Step Three for at least 21 days and until 80 per cent of the eligible population ages 12 and over has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-five per cent must have received their second dose, with no public health unit having less than 70 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated. Additional key public health and health care indicators must also continue to remain stable. Upwards of 74.6 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 12 have received a vaccine to date with 54.5 per cent having completed their vaccine series.

Community members looking for more information about the outreach campaign can contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 or phscovidvaccine@hamilton.ca.