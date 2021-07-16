Hamilton’s seven-day average COVID case count is 9

Hamilton public health is reporting nine new COVID cases-the same number as Thursday, and no deaths. The seven-day case count is nine as well. There has been a new outbreak at the CPR on Gage Avenue S. involving three employees. There are 85 active COVID cases in Hamilton—up two from Thursday. Halton Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID cases-the highest single-day count since July 5th. There were no deaths and no change in the status of the outbreak at the Villages of Tansley Woods.

Ontario is reporting 159 cases of COVID19 and ten deaths. Over 28,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.6 percent. Locally, there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,810,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 168,616 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents has now passed 7.5 Million.