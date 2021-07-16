Hamilton Burlington Libraries sharing borrowing privileges

Effective immediately, Hamilton Public Library (HPL) and Burlington Public Library (BPL) cardholders have doubled their borrowing power.

Library Members from each system can borrow books, DVDs/Blu-Ray, CDs, audiobooks, magazines, video games and more at the other system’s branches in this newly launched Borrow Around the Bay partnership.

Show your HPL card at any of BPL’s six branches — or show your BPL card at any of HPL’s 23 branches – sign up with your ID and voila, you can now enjoy membership at both library systems.

This is in addition to Members who already enjoy access to digital eBooks and eAudiobooks at BPL through OverDrive. This service now includes access to e-collections at London, Mississauga and Ottawa libraries.

“We are excited for this new Borrow Around the Bay partnership, with our library system neighbour,” said HPL’s CEO and Chief Librarian, Paul Takala. “Residents from both communities now have more access to books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more.”

“Burlington Public Library is thrilled about this latest partnership with Hamilton,” said BPL CEO Lita Barrie. “Greater access to library materials is a bonus for all residents.”

Note: Borrowed items from Hamilton or Burlington will appear in their respective accounts. Hamilton Civic Museum passes, electronic device loans (i.e. tablets) and park passes are exempt from this borrowing partnership.