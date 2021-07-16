First small step towards ending Morriston-Highway 6 bottleneck
It’s a necessary first step to improving highway traffic between Hamilton, Guelph and Kitchener-Waterloo. The Ontario government has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) procurement package to design and build the Highway 6 / Hanlon Expressway Midblock Interchange. The project will remove two at-grade intersections along the Hanlon Expressway which connects the 401 with Guelph. That work has to be completed before work can begin on the Morriston Bypass, which when completed will end the congestion in the Highway 6-401 area. It will reduce driving time between Hamilton and Waterloo-Wellington.
This week, the Design-Build teams will be shortlisted from the Expression of Interest phase and these companies will be invited to submit proposals for design and construction. These proposals will be submitted to the Ministry of Transportation in October of 2021. The Design-Build contract is anticipated to be awarded in winter 2021/22 with construction expected to begin later in 2022 following completion of the detail design.