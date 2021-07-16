Couple can’t praise Halton Vaccination team enough

Editor’s note: Anthony Pooley is a retired broadcast journalist living in Burlington

My wife and I had been hoping for an easy process for obtaining our COVID jabs. That’s because we’re elderly and my mobility is somewhat challenged. We were concerned because we had seen on the TV news and read in newspapers about people standing in line for hours only to be turned away when clinics ran out of vaccine. Our good fortune is that we live in Burlington which is in Halton Region. Booking an appointment online through Halton Region Public Health was easy, and at the same time they booked the appointment for the second jab. I showed up at Joseph Brant Hospital at the appointed date and time and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with no waiting. They even covered my cab fare there and back. My wife, who is younger than me, got her first jab through the same process about a week later. She had opted to drive herself over to the hospital, and was able to park (no charge) in a specially designated area close to the front doors. Her experience inside was similar to mine. All of this happened back in April. We had both been assigned appointments for our second jabs around the end of July.

But wait . . . it gets better! I had signed up to receive emails from Halton Public Health with COVID updates from time to time, including the vaccine roll-out. When they announced that they had sufficient vaccine to move up second jab appointments, we were both able to go online and move up our second jab appointments by a full month. Our experience was the same as it had been for the first jab, including round trip cab fare. So we are now both fully vaccinated.

But again . . . it still gets better! They went out of their way to make sure that our second jabs were with the same vaccine as our first ones . . . Pfizer-BioNTech. I can’t praise Halton Region Public Health enough for their extraordinarily competent handling of the vaccine rollout in Halton. Our sincere thanks to them.

