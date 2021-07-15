Cambridge Mosque trashed as anti-Muslim incidents increase
On the same day that the Muslim organization Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada was issuing a news release condemning the desecration of a mosque in Edmonton, came word of a break-in and vandalism at a mosque in Cambridge. A It has been reported that following the London attack, several other acts of vandalism and trespassing have taken place at mosques in different parts of Canada. In a Tweet the organization stated, “Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada is deeply troubled to discover that the Baitul Kareem Mosque Cambridge, ON has been severely damaged in an apparent act of hate, with damages exceeding tens of thousands of dollars. The perpetrators targeted Islamic literature and destroyed books.”
The statement continues, “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada has built mosques across the country to build bridges with Canadians. These mosques serve as a source of community gathering, peace, acceptance and multiculturalism.” The organization says there have been several anti-muslim incidents since a family of four was run down and killed in London last month. The mosque attacks come as a Cambridge man faces chares for threatening and terrorizing the wife and daughter of a Hamilton Imam.