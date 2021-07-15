Active COVID case counts continue to drop in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases, but with the recoveries that have taken place the number of active cases has actually dropped from 94 to 83. There were no deaths reported and hospitalization decreased by one case to 23. There was no change in the status of the two ongoing outbreaks involving a total of 12 individuals.

Halton Public Health reported seven new cases and no deaths. There has been some improvement in the outbreak at the Villages at Tansley Woods. Schlegel Villages is reporting five active resident cases and two active team member cases—down from the 19 resident cases and two staff cases at the peak of the outbreak.

Ontario is reporting 143 cases of COVID19 and over 31,300 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.5 percent. Locally, there are 25 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 25 in Grey Bruce and 20 in Toronto. Hospitalizations declined by nine to 165.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,641,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 166,201 doses administered yesterday. 7.4 million residents are now fully vaccinated.