21-year-old held in stabbing incident

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Hamilton for stabbing a male in his late 50’s Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, shortly after 4:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in the area of Upper James Street and Stone Church Road in Hamilton.

Police attended and located a male in his late 50’s suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect from Hamilton, who has since been arrested, bail opposed. The suspect remained on scene. His charges include aggravated assault and a probation violation. The male will appear in court today.

The victim and the accused were known to one another.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Hall of the Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch by calling 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com