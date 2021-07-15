143 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 143 cases of COVID19 and over 31,300 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.5 percent. Locally, there are 25 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 25 in Grey Bruce and 20 in Toronto. Hospitalizations declined by nine to 165.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,641,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 166,201 doses administered yesterday. 7.4 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health reported only four new cases of COVID19 Wednesday and no deaths. There are now 94 active cases in Hamilton. There was no change in the number of cases involved in the two outbreaks—one at St Joseph’s Villa with nine cases and Duarte Food Market with three. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 24.

Halton had five cases and no deaths. The outbreaks at the Villages at Tansley Woods was unchanged with 19 residents and two staff affected. Hospitalizations in Halton remain at five cases.