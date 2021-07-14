Woman nabbed in Vandalism incident at Woodland Cultural Centre

Brantford police have arrested a woman in connection with the vandalism that occurred at the Woodland Cultural Centre. A vandal had set fire to a memorial that had been established in memory of the hundreds of indigenous children whose unmarked graves have been discovered recently. Brantford Police received information from an alert citizen about a possible suspect in the investigation of the damage to the memorial. The suspect was identified from surveillance video which was widely distributed in the community

Officers with the Brantford Police Service followed up on the tip and were able to positively identify the suspect. As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old woman of Brantford has been charged with Mischief under $5,000. The accused has been released from police custody with a future court date.

Members of the Brantford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service thanked the public for the support and assistance in sharing the original media release and surveillance photograph on social media, as this was instrumental in locating and identifying the person believed responsible for this crime.

Police say that the suspect attended the property sometime around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 and remained on scene over the next four hours. The suspect caused damage to a number of items left to honour the child victims of the Residential School system by setting fire to them.